The Rose Parade is coming: here are some safety tips and guidelines

The 134th Rose Parade will be held on Monday, January 2, the day after New Year's Day in keeping with the Tournament's "never on Sunday" tradition kept since 1893, the first year the Rose Parade fell on a Sunday.

The parade travels 5 1/2 miles down Colorado Blvd., and spectators can attend for free curbside, as long as they are willing to camp out, brave the cold ... and wait.

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin laid out some rules to follow, as people surely will want to stay warm.

"Bonfires are not permitted. The embers can easily cause a fire or injury to close bystanders," said Augustin. He said only small professional manufactured barbeques that stand at least one-foot elevated off the ground are permitted and they must be at least 25 feet away from any building.

Colorado Blvd. will be closed to traffic starting 10 p.m. New Year's Day. The parade begins promptly at 8:00 am.

Some other rules to note:

Curbside seating is available on a first come, first served basis and campout begins the day before the parade at noon.

Grandstand seating tickets and advance parking reservations are available through Sharp Seating, the official ticket office for the Tournament of Roses. Prices vary by location from $70 to $120

