The Go-To Girlfriend: Under the sea inspired beauty buys

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend has the best products to get you ready for spending time at the beach this summer.

Here is a list of all your under the sea inspired beauty buys:

1. Shiseido x World Surf League Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+

2. Hanni Water Balm Body Mist

3. REN Clean Skincare Everhydrate Marine Moisture Cream & Serum

4. True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil

5. Quench Microbody Water Complex Sea Salt Scrub

6.  Beachwaver Shine Bright Hair Serum

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

