The Go-To Girlfriend: Men's grooming essentials
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend has the latest items that are trending when it comes to men's grooming essentials.
Here is the list:
- Just For Men 1-Day Beard & Brow Color ($13.99)
- Beard Guyz Adventurous Set ($9.99)
- Van Der Hagen Premium 4 Piece Shave Gift Set ($24.99)
- ATWATER Skincare & Nail Lacquer ($18-$35)
- Stetson Men's Grooming ($5.99-$7.99)
