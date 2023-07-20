Watch CBS News
Local News

The Go-To Girlfriend: Men's grooming essentials

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Go-To Girlfriend: Men’s grooming essentials
The Go-To Girlfriend: Men’s grooming essentials 04:52

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend has the latest items that are trending when it comes to men's grooming essentials.

Here is the list:

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.