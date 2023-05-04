The Go-To Girlfriend: Cinco de Mayo party ideas

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray, founder of The Go-To Girlfriend, has some fun DIY party ideas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

If you want some festive décor, head to Party City or Amazon. You can also make your own flower display with cans from black beans or salsa to make it festive!

For snacks, you can make some delicious Paloma Popsicles with Espolòn Tequila, walking tacos with Doritos and Fritos, have some Chicas Chips with guacamole and for desert, Churro Cupcakes.