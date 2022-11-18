Traveling with turkey? TSA gives guidance for flying with food

Thanksgiving is just days away, and some of you may have to travel with food. There are some rules you'll need to follow if you plan to fly.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, travelers should avoid bringing food that can spill, spread or spray. That includes cranberry sauce, gravy and wine.

Meals larger than 3.4 ounces should be in your checked luggage.

Ice packs are allowed to keep food chilled, but food items must be frozen solid when going through security.

Some of the food you can bring with no issues include baked goods, meats like turkey and ham, and stuffing.

And remember that food items often need additional screening, so allow yourself more time to go through security.

For more information: TSA dishes on what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security checkpoints and what items need to be transported in checked baggage