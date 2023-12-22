Tesla recalls more than 120,000 vehicles because doors can unlatch in a crash

Tesla is recalling 120,423 vehicles because the doors can unlatch and open in a crash, heightening the risk of injury, according to safety regulators.

The issue affects some 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing. Engineers at Tesla, a maker of electric cars, discovered the defect on December 6 while conducting side-impact tests on vehicles, according to the agency.

As of December 14, Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries related to the problem.

Tesla has released a free software update to resolve the problem, and the automaker also plans to notify car owners by mail on Feb. 17, 2024. For more information, people may contact Tesla customer service at (877) 798-3752 or NHTSA at (888) 327-4236, as well as visit the agency's website.

Autopilot recall

Tesla last week also recalled more than 2 million vehicles across the company's model lineup — nearly all of its cars on the road — to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot. That followed two-year probe by NHTSA into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use.

To address that problem, Tesla sent drivers a software update that installs alerts designed to better ensure that drivers are fully aware and paying attention even when Autopilot is engaged.

Specifically, the update will address Tesla Autosteer function, one of two Autopilot features. Autosteer is designed to keep vehicles on track and in their lanes on freeways. The update limits where Autosteer can be used, depending on conditions in a vehicle's surrounding environment. It will alert drivers that Autosteer is unengaged, according to the recall documents.

—The Associated Press and CBS News' Megan Cerullo contributed to this report.