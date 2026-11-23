Two people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Temecula on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Cal Fire Riverside County confirmed to CBS LA that the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the area of De Portola and Oak Mountain roads. The location is in the area of Charlotte Vineyard & Winery and Altisima Winery.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter, a Robinson R22, crashed into a hillside. It took off from French Valley Airport at 9:17 a.m., the airport confirmed.

CBS LA

Both people aboard were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details, including the cause, were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.