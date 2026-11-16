A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Temecula on Friday night, according to police.

It happened at around 10:50 p.m. on Rancho California Road, approximately a mile west of Diaz Road, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol's Temecula Office.

Officers say the woman was driving westbound on Rancho California in a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 at an unknown speed when, "for reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed the vehicle to veer off the roadway, where it collided with a tree before overturning and traveling down a steep embankment."

First responders arrived at the scene and found the vehicle approximately 100 feet down the embankment. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11:20 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner identified her on Saturday as Rancho Cucamonga resident Lexi Irwin.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation," CHP's release said. "It is unknown at this time whether alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact CHP's Temecula Area office at 951-466-3400.