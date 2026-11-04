Investigation underway after Pride flag stolen, swastika spray-painted on Temecula church

An investigation is underway in Temecula after a Methodist church was targeted by vandals just days after hosting a Pride event.

"There are churches that exist to share love, affirmation," said Pastor Drew Davis of United Methodist Church.

He says supporting the LGBTQ+ community matters to him because his children identify with the community. As such, he's hosted a series of Pride events at the Margarita Road church.

"That really sparked my heart to really try," Davis said. "We always get motivated by our kids and man, his passion has fueled mine."

However, after the most recent event in October, Davis said someone pried open the box on the church's flagpole and tore down the inclusive flag, along with the American flag.

After he installed two more in their place, they were taken again.

"They were up for a couple of days, but those were also taken," Davis said.

About a week later, he said someone spray-painted a swastika at the back of the church.

"It is an image of hate that just transcends borders," Davis said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the reported theft and vandalism incidents.

When asked if he had anything to say to the suspects, Pastor Davis said he had a message for the community instead.

"We have so many friends that exist in lives that they need to see hope. I hope those friends that are searching for hopeful places can see people that are willing to display it, no matter how hard it is," he said.

Davis said the church hasn't yet removed the swastika and that, instead, they plan to transform the symbol into something beautiful.

"We want to grow a painting around that imagery to have it dissolve into a mural of peace," he said, adding that he wants everyone to know that his church will not waver in its commitment to providing hope for vulnerable communities.

Church officials have a name reading ceremony planned on November 19th for Transgender Remembrance Day.