Temecula's Battle of the Burgers draws hundreds to Pechanga for delicious burgers, loaded fries

Temecula's annual Battle of the Burgers drew hundreds of people to Pechanga Resort Casino over the weekend to taste some of the city's most delicious burgers and loaded fries, with the help of local chefs and culinary arts students.

The yearly event pitted eight local restaurants against one another in the burger competition, while Temecula Valley High School Career Technical Education Culinary Arts students had the unique opportunity to work hand in hand with Pechanga chefs to create loaded fries.

This year's participants included:

The Rad to the Bone Burger by Ebullition Brew Works Pub & Grill. CBS LA

The winners of the People's Choice awards for this year's burgers were:

First Place: The Breakfast Club of Temecula with their Dynamite Burger, which featured an 8 oz. grass-fed patty with a grilled jalapeño pepper, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on a brioche bun.

Second Place: Ebullition Brew Works Pub & Grill with their Rad to the Bone burger, which featured an 8 oz. Wagyu patty, Swiss cheese, bone marrow butter and pickled Fresno chiles on a brioche bun rimmed with bone marrow butter and herbs. Burgers were also served with a side of caramelized onion jam.

Third place: The Pinnacle at Falkner Winery with Ray's Burger, which featured a black Angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.

The Judge's Choice award winners for this year's burgers were:

First Place: Corkfire at Temecula Creek Inn with their Banh Mi Burger, which featured a smoked pork and veal patty with char siu, housemade pickles, lemongrass chimichurri, hydroponic lettuce and charred pepper spread on a leek ash bun.

Second Place: Ebullition Brew Works Pub & Grill with their Rad to the Bone burger, which featured an 8 oz. Wagyu patty, Swiss cheese, bone marrow butter and pickled Fresno chiles on a brioche bun rimmed with bone marrow butter and herbs. Burgers were also served with a side of caramelized onion jam.

Third place: Hendo's Barrel House with their Truffle Wagyu Haystack Bacon Burger, which featured Wagyu beef with black truffle sauce, fried potatoes, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam and smoked cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

TVUSD Culinary Arts Students with local chefs at the Temecula Battle of the Burgers 2026 at Pechanga Resort Casino on Oct. 10, 2026. City of Temecula

Attendees and a panel of local journalists and foodies judged the contest, tasting the delicacies despite the sudden descent of powerful wind and rain that truly put the chefs' talents on display.

"The Battle of the Burgers was truly a celebration of community, creativity, and culinary talent," said a statement from TVUSD's CTE Director Aimee Ricken. "We are incredibly grateful to all of the TVHS culinary students and staff, Pechanga Resort Casino, our talented battling burger restaurant participants, Visit Temecula Valley, and every attendee who came out to support this special event. Each played an important role in making the day such a memorable success, and we couldn't have done it without their enthusiasm, partnership, and passion for bringing our community together to support student CTE programs."

City officials said the event raised a record $13,314 for the Temecula Valley Unified School District's CTE Culinary Arts Program, a three-year program which has chef instructors who teach the more than 350 students currently enrolled.

"It just gets that passion going, it just gets you thinking, and now you're like, 'Yes! I want to go. I saw that chef, I worked for that chef and I want to be like that chef," said Pechanga Resort Casino Executive Chef Marlene Moore.

Some students spoke with CBS LA in the days leading up to the event, which provides them with an opportunity to meet local culinary professionals while developing their own craft.

"It's so much fun. You get to meet so many different people, you get to work with chefs. I mean, it gives you so much experience," said Sophia Goodin, a student who participated in the 2025 competition.

"You don't learn just about cooking the food and preparing the food," said Olivia Porquez, who also took part in last year's event. "You learn about how to take care of people, the hospitality part of it, the business side of it, the management side of it."

The Fuego Blast Loaded Fries from TVHS students and chefs from Journey's End at Pechanga. CBS LA

The People's Choice winners for loaded fries this year were:

First Place: TVHS students Hailey Tronti, Raleigh Kay, Michael Sullin and Evan Crisp partnered with Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar Chef Charles Adkins to create their Jamaican-Me-Hungry Fries, which featured sweet potato fries topped in Jamaican spices, jerk chicken, spicy pickles and smoky jerk aioli.

Second Place: TVHS students Angelina Rossetti, Riley McDougall, Jax Williams and Liam Mader partnered with Kelsey's Bar & Grill Chef Ryan Stickel to create their S'mores Sweet Potato Fries, which featured sweet potato fries topped in cinnamon and nutmeg, torched marshmallow, graham cracker crumbles, dark chocolate bark, Maldon salt and a caramel drizzle.

Third Place: TVHS students Olivia Sanchez and Andia Shirvani partnered with Journey's End Chef Jordan Garcia for their Fuego Blast Fries, which featured double-cut fries with beer-battered chicken in a cornflake crust seasoned with paprika, cayenne and garlic powder. The fries were finished in hot honey oil, fresh jalapeños, dill buttermilk ranch and Parmesan cheese.

The Judge's Choice winners for loaded fries this year were:

First Place: TVHS students Abner Yat and Sebastian Pablo Tomas partnered with Paisano's Chef Edward Hyman to create The Olympian Fries, which featured Russet fries seasoned with Cajun spice, smoked paprika and black pepper, which were topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki, skhug, cucumber salad with pickled onions, garlic, olive oil, parsley, cilantro and Pecorino cheese.

Second Place: TVHS students Angelina Rossetti, Riley McDougall, Jax Williams and Liam Mader partnered with Kelsey's Bar & Grill Chef Ryan Stickel to create their S'mores Sweet Potato Fries, which featured sweet potato fries topped in cinnamon and nutmeg, torched marshmallow, graham cracker crumbles, dark chocolate bark, Maldon salt and a caramel drizzle.

Third Place: TVHS students Olivia Sanchez and Andia Shirvani partnered with Journey's End Chef Jordan Garcia for their Fuego Blast Fries, which featured double-cut fries with beer-battered chicken in a cornflake crust seasoned with paprika, cayenne and garlic powder. The fries were finished in hot honey oil, fresh jalapeños, dill buttermilk ranch and Parmesan cheese.

This year's judges were:

Fielding Buck of Southern California News Group & Riverside Press-Enterprise

Joel Greene of Inland Empire Explorer

Pam Kragen of the San Diego Union-Tribune

Priscilla Tapia of Temecula Foodies

Dean Fioresi of CBS LA

For more information on the Battle of the Burgers, visit VisitTemeculaValley.com.