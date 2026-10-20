2 teenage girls arrested for allegedly planning Riverside County school shooting

Two teenage girls were arrested this month in connection with their alleged plans to carry out a school shooting at Corona High School, after police were contacted by federal investigators.

In a news release shared Tuesday, Corona Police Department officers said they were contacted by the FBI on October 6 after "they had identified online social media communications regarding a possible threat" at the high school, which is located on W. 10th Street.

"A collaborative investigation led to the immediate arrest of a 15-year-old female Corona High School student," according to the release.

Corona PD detectives executed numerous search warrants for electronic devices and communications and searched multiple Riverside County residences, the release said. Through their investigation, police identified and arrested a second suspect, a 15-year-old female student from Norco High School.

"The evidence obtained showed the two suspects had spent several months researching school shootings and discussed how they could carry out a potential attack at Corona High School on an unspecified future date," police said. "Communications showed the suspects discussed methods to obtain weapons, but had not yet been able to do so."

Police said no weapons were discovered throughout the course of their investigation, which remains ongoing and in collaboration with the FBI, Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Corona-Norco Unified School District.

"Parents and students are reminded to immediately report anything they see or hear that could be concerning, as awareness plays a vital role in keeping everyone safe," police said.

Both suspects remain in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case, police said.

As the investigation continues, police asked anyone with more information to contact Corona PD Detective Edwards at George.Edwards@CoronaCA.gov or 951-279-3656.