Team USA wins, beating Iran 1-0 in World Cup match

Win or go home -- that was the underlying motivation for Team USA today in its World Cup match against Iran Tuesday.

The 1-0 win, means the United States men's national team moves on to the knockout stages.

The winning goal for the Americans was scored by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute.

In Long Beach, locals were celebrating at sports bars.

One local said despite being outnumbered, he was rooting for Iran in this game.

"I am from Iran, but I live here, so either way it's a win-win for me," he told CBSLA Tuesday.

The game was the last for both teams in Group B play. The U.S. faced a more daunting task, they had to win in order to advance. Iran had a little more padding with the game outcome, they would have advanced with a win but also with a tie, depending on the Wales v. England outcome today.

The U.S. entered today's game third in the four-team group with two points on a 1-1 tie with Wales Nov. 21 and a 0-0 tie with England Friday.

Iran went into the match second with three points for its 2-0 victory over Wales Friday. Iran lost its opener to England, 6-2, Nov. 21. Teams receive three points for a victory, one point for a tie, and none for a loss.

The U.S. is 16th in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's international governing body. Iran is ranked 20th.

Today's win is the first time the U.S. has defeated Iran in World Cup play. Overall standings are now 1-1-1 against Iran. The Americans lost 2-1 in the 1998 World Cup when they lost all three of their games to finish last in the 32-team field. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in an exhibition at the Rose Bowl on Jan.7, 2000.