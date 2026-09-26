Taylor Ward drives in go-ahead run, J.P Crawford hits two-run homer as Mariners beat Angels 8-4

Taylor Ward put Seattle ahead with a pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning; J.P. Crawford followed with a two-run homer and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Saturday night.

Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings but left in the fourth after taking a 104 mph line drive to the left arm hit by Christian Moore. Michael Rucker came on in relief. The Mariners said Anderson had a left forearm bruise.

Ward, who has struggled since joining the Mariners from Baltimore at the trade deadline, drove in Cole Young and Michael Arroyo with his hit off Angels lefty Mitch Farris (1-4).

Crawford hit Farris' next pitch into the right field stands.

The Angels tied the game with four runs in the sixth. Bryce Teodosio drove in two runs on a single off reliever Jose Ferrer; Wade Meckler scored from third on a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Heineman and Jose Siri tied it on a groundout to third base that scored Teodosio.

In the ninth inning, Josh Naylor reached on a walk and stole second base, becoming the first first baseman since George Sisler in 1920-1922 to have consecutive 30-steal seasons.

Gabe Speier pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Mariners. Carlos Vargas (3-0) got the win.

Up next

Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-6, 4.88 ERA) will face Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (12-11, 3.81 ERA) in Sunday's season finale.