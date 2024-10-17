Taste of Soul Family Festival set to hit the streets of Leimert Park for 19th year

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Leimert Park this weekend for California's biggest block party, when the Taste of Soul Family Festival hits Crenshaw Boulevard for the 19th year.

The free to the public celebration, which lasts from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on Saturday is a day-long celebration of culture, fun and of course — food. Hundreds of tents will line Crenshaw from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, but the food isn't all that people go for.

KCAL News is live from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Taste of Soul festival KCAL News

There will be four stages set up along the way that offer live entertainment, including some spaces for younger attendees to enjoy.

The event was created by Bakewell Media CEO and executive publisher Danny Bakewell Sr., focusing on showcasing what the community of South Los Angeles has to offer.

"Taste of Soul was created to highlight the positive aspects of African America life and to encourage the enjoyment, respect and appreciation of our community and each other in an atmosphere of respect, peace, pride and pleasure," Bakewell said in a statement shared on the festival's website.

Since its inception in 2005, the festival has exploded in size, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors in recent years.

Once again, KCAL News has partnered with the celebration, and beloved anchors Pat Harvey and Chauncy Glover will headline the live show, joined by Sports Central's own Jim Hill. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, while reporters Rina Nakano and Kalyna Astrinos venture around the venue to highlight just some of the countless points of interest.

Past celebrities to attend the event include the likes of Queen Latifah, Tiffany Hadish and Cedric the Entertainer.

