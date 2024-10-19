"Taste of Soul" celebrates community and culinary delights on Crenshaw Boulevard

The Taste of Soul, one of the largest one-day street festivals highlighting food and music, drew massive crowds to historic Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Created by newspaper publisher and community activist Danny Bakewell Sr., the festival is described as "a party with a purpose." Since its launch in 2005, which attracted around 15,000 visitors, the event has transformed into a beloved gathering spot for families, politicians, and celebrities alike.

Initially, securing permits for the festival was a challenge, but Bakewell Sr. emphasized the importance of celebrating the community: "Crenshaw Boulevard is the mecca of Black business. If we cannot enjoy our community, where can we do it?"

Stretching from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, the festival features a wide array of food, which is a major highlight. Bakewell Sr. proudly stated, "We cook better than anyone on the planet: fried fish, fried catfish, gumbo. These are things that we not only invented but that we do very well, every day."

With four stages, including one dedicated to a gospel choir, the festival's popularity continues to soar, with an expected attendance of 500,000 this year. Bakewell Sr. reflected on the festival's growth, saying, "I never could have imagined it would blow up this big. We have hundreds of thousands of people, and they love it. It's always a good, respectful affair."

The event also aims to provide resources to the community, featuring around 400 vendors and chefs, along with job opportunities. For more information on the event, click here.