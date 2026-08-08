Evacuation orders lifted for brush fire burning near Newhall Pass in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning in the hills above the Newhall Pass in Santa Clarita.

The fire was first reported at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway, LACoFD officials said.

Santa Clarita city officials urged people to stay away from the area and use alternate routes if possible. As of 9 p.m., the fire was said to have burned about 20 acres and was 30% contained, firefighters said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that a series of evacuation orders and warnings were in effect as the fire grew. All orders were lifted at around 10 p.m.

Evacuation warnings were issued for:

LAC-E119-C

LAC-E132-A

SCL-CALGROVE

SCL-DELPRADO



SCL-ETERNAL

SCL-MARKET

SCL-NEWHALLPASS

SCL-VALLEDELORO

SCL-WILDWOOD

STV-E109-B

A temporary shelter was opened to evacuees at the Castaic Sports Complex Community Room, located at 31230 Castaic Road. It closed at around 10:45 p.m. as the evacuation orders were lessened to warnings late Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported and it's unclear if any structures were damaged by the flames.