Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD officers, bomb squad investigating suspicious device found in Tarzana

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

LAPD officers, bomb squad investigating suspicious device found in Tarzana
LAPD officers, bomb squad investigating suspicious device found in Tarzana 01:10

A bomb squad was called to Tarzana on Wednesday after a suspicious device was found at a homeless encampment near some businesses in the area. 

Police were called to the scene, near Clark Street and Reseda Boulevard, at around 10:15 a.m. to follow up on the object's discovery, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS News Los Angeles. 

screenshot-2025-10-08-114439.png
LAPD officers stationed near the spot of a bomb squad investigation in Tarzana on Oct. 8, 2025. KCAL News

The streets surrounding the area were blocked off to the public as the investigation was underway, but no evacuations were reported as of 11:10 a.m. 

An LAPD bomb squad was requested to assist. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue