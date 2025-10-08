LAPD officers, bomb squad investigating suspicious device found in Tarzana

A bomb squad was called to Tarzana on Wednesday after a suspicious device was found at a homeless encampment near some businesses in the area.

Police were called to the scene, near Clark Street and Reseda Boulevard, at around 10:15 a.m. to follow up on the object's discovery, Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS News Los Angeles.

LAPD officers stationed near the spot of a bomb squad investigation in Tarzana on Oct. 8, 2025. KCAL News

The streets surrounding the area were blocked off to the public as the investigation was underway, but no evacuations were reported as of 11:10 a.m.

An LAPD bomb squad was requested to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.