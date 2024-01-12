Tarzana man pleads not guilty to killing wife, in-laws in gruesome dismemberment case

A man who allegedly tossed dismembered body parts into an Encino trash bin pleaded not guilty Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to murder charges.

Samuel Bond Haskell, 35, of Tarzana faces three counts of murder for his wife Mei Haskell, 37, and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72- year-old Gaoshen Li, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The murder charges also include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Haskell first appeared in court Dec. 8, without a shirt on. Over the objection of prosecutors, his arraignment was postponed until Jan. 12., as he remained jailed without bail.

"When somebody gets arrested, there's an initial mental health intake and if there's a chance you may be a danger to yourself, they take everything off," said Criminal defense attorney Alexandra Kazarian, offering an explanation for Haskell's bizarre appearance in court. "They take your clothes off, they take your shoelaces off, they take anything that could be used .. to wrap around your neck, they take it off of you."

Suicide vests are offered, but Kazarian explained they are heavy, leaded pieces of clothing, and the vest Haskell may have been wearing could have been too large and dense to fit around his upper body.

The victims, who lived in a Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with Haskell and the couple's three young children, were last seen on or about Nov. 6, authorities said. The children were found and are being cared for by family members, police said.

Haskell was arrested following the discovery of human remains inside a trash bin near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Way in Encino.

The dismembered body parts were positively identified as Mei Haskell's remains, authorities said last month. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as "deferred."

Prosecutors said Haskell allegedly tried to pay day laborers to remove bags from his home with what they realized were body parts and, when that failed, the defendant was caught on video dumping the bags out of the back of his Tesla into the trash bin.

Haskell is due back in court Feb. 16. A date is expected to be set then for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient

evidence to require him to stand trial.