Son of former Hollywood executive charged with murder of wife, her parents

Man charged with murder of wife, in-laws after body found in Encino dumpster

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged the son of a former Hollywood executive with the murder of his wife and in-laws after police discovered a trash bag filled with human body parts in Encino.

If convicted on the three counts of murder, which carries a special circumstance of multiple murders, 35-year-old Samuel Haskell will face the maximum sentence of life without parole. He's being held without bail.

"These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community," District Attorney George Gascón said. "We stand with the victims' loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served."

Haskell's wife Mei Haskell and his in-laws Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang disappeared on Nov. 6, two days before a homeless man made the gruesome discovery while searching for recyclables.

Investigators first learned about the grisly crime after Haskell allegedly hired four day laborers to haul away several heavy black trash bags from his home in Tarzana last week on Nov. 7. One of the workers opened one of the bags and found human body parts, according to the District Attorney. The group subsequently contacted police and reported the dead bodies.

As the day laborers reported what they saw, prosecutors claim Haskell was allegedly photographed dumping a large trash bag into the same dumpster where police later found the dismembered torso.

Haskell was arrested for the murders a day later.

His father, Sam Haskell III, was a Hollywood producer who managed Dolly Parton's career for years. He also was the CEO of the Miss America organization and resigned after an email scandal in 2017.