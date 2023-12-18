Body parts found in Encino dumpster identified as Mei Haskell, missing Tarzana woman

Authorities have identified the body parts that were found inside of a dumpster in Encino in early November as missing Tarzana woman Mei Haskell, whose husband has been charged murdering her and her parents.

Samuel Bond Haskell was arrested days after his 37-year-old wife's body parts were found inside of several trash bags that were tossed in a dumpster on Nov. 8, two days after she and her children were last seen.

Nearly a month later, the remains have officially been identified as those of Mei Haskell, despite speculation that they belonged to her prior to Monday's announcement. Her cause of death remains "deferred" by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Haskell was charged with his wife's murder, as well as those of her parents Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshen Li, 72, who have not yet been located since the ordeal began.

He was officially charged with the three murders on Nov. 13 and if convicted he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His first court appearance happened on Dec. 8, but the scheduled arraignment was postponed until Jan. 12. He remains jailed without bail.

The Haskells lived at a home in Tarzana, located in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace, with their three children, all of whom have been found and are being cared for by family, according to law enforcement.

Prosecutors say that Haskell allegedly paid day laborers to remove the bags filled with body parts, but after they realized what was inside they left. Haskell was then apparently caught on video as he dumped the bags into the dumpster from the back of his Tesla.