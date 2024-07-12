Look at the venues set for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Officials announced 19 more venues that will host sporting events for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The venues will be throughout Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach, according to LA28, the planning committee for the games.

Badminton will be played at the USC Sports Center, home of the University of Southern California's basketball and volleyball teams.

The Convention Center, used at the 1984 Games as the Main Press Center, will host five Olympic sports in 2028, including fencing, judo, table tennis, Taekwondo and wrestling.

Judo and wrestling competitions were previously assigned to Pauley Pavillion at UCLA's campus.

Across the street, the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles will host the weightlifting competition. On the other side of city, golf will be played at The Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The country club has also been used to host the Los Angeles' annual PGA TOUR event, and has previously hosted the US Open, PGA Championship, US Amateur, US Senior Open and NCAA Championships.

In Carson, the L.A. Galaxy's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, will host cycling-track events in the Velodrome, hockey at The Fields adjacent to the stadium, Rugby Sevens in the stadium and tennis in the Tennis Center.

The Velodrome is an official U.S. Olympic Training Site and serves as the home track for USA Cycling's national track and cycling program. The Fields, currently used as training grounds for the LA Galaxy, will be made into a temporary hockey venue. The Tennis Center is home to the U.S. Tennis Association's High-Performance Training Center and has hosted various professional Women's Tennis championships and tournaments.

In the 1984 Games, Carson's Velodrome hosted cycling-track events, and has since been refurbished.

Long Beach will host canoe-spring and rowing events at Marine Stadium and sailing will be held in the water along the Belmont Shore. Water polo will be held at a temporary aquatics center at the Convention Center lot, and marathon swimming and triathlon competitions will be held at the Waterfront along Alamitos Beach.

The city of Long Beach previously hosted archery, fencing, sailing and volleyball at the 1984 Games. Long Beach's Marine Stadium also hosted rowing events at the 1932 Games.

"The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will reflect all that the Los Angeles area has to offer, and with these venue assignments, we're very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities," said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans.

Evans continued to say that, "the city of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before."

Per guidelines, LA28 will not use existing corporate or philanthropic names for stadiums and arenas for Games purposes.

Officials say that in the months ahead, more venue assignments in the city of L.A. and elsewhere will be announced.

In addition to diving, gymnastics and track and field, seven other Olympic sports will be coming to venues along Figueroa Street between Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles, according to LA28, the planning committee preparing for the Olympics.

Below is a full list of the 2028 Olympic venues:

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic venues

Badminton in the USC Sports Center in Los Angeles, CA

Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Golf at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, CA

Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, CA*

Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Weightlifting in the Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Wrestling in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, CA*

Carson 2028 Olympic venues

Cycling - Track in the Velodrome in Carson, CA

Hockey at the Fields in Carson, CA

Rugby Sevens in the Stadium in Carson, CA

Tennis in the Tennis Center in Carson, CA

Long Beach 2028 Olympic venues

Canoe – Sprint in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach, CA*

Handball in the Arena in Long Beach, CA

Marathon Swimming at the Waterfront in Long Beach, CA

Rowing in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach, CA*

Sailing in the Belmont Shore in Long Beach, CA

Triathlon at the Waterfront in Long Beach, CA

Water Polo in the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, CA