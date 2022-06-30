Taco Bell's tostada on a giant Cheez-It cracker available only in Irvine

Make a run for Irvine – that's the only place where Taco Bell's latest concoction combining a tostada but on a giant Cheez-It cracker is available.

The two brands have joined forces to serve Taco Bell's tostada, but on a Cheez-It square 16 times the size of a normal cracker. The supersized Cheez-It is made with 100% real cheese and has all the ridges the cracker is known for, according to Taco Bell.

(credit: Taco Bell)

Taco Bell website and movile app users can also partake of another Cheez-It creation – the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. This offering places the oversized Cheez-It cracker inside a tortilla, along with the beef, nacho cheese, sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes. Taco Bell says this is the first time it has offered a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test.

The Cheez-It Tostada is selling for $2.49, while the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is $4.29.

The unexpected collab creations are available only for a limited time, only at Taco Bell's Irvine location, 2222 Barranca Parkway.