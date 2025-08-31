Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles firefighters quickly handle 7-acre brush fire in Sylmar

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters battle four-acre brushfire in Sylmar
Firefighters battle four-acre brushfire in Sylmar 00:21

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a small brush fire that broke out in Sylmar Sunday evening. 

The fire, which firefighters dubbed the "Land Fire," was first reported near some homes in the 12600 block of N. Harding Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

As the flames burned uphill, crews were able to utilize a ground and air attack to limit the blaze to seven acres by the time they reported containment. 

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, firefighters said. 

LAFD crews were assisted by personnel from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue