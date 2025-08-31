Los Angeles firefighters quickly handle 7-acre brush fire in Sylmar

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a small brush fire that broke out in Sylmar Sunday evening.

The fire, which firefighters dubbed the "Land Fire," was first reported near some homes in the 12600 block of N. Harding Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the flames burned uphill, crews were able to utilize a ground and air attack to limit the blaze to seven acres by the time they reported containment.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, firefighters said.

LAFD crews were assisted by personnel from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest.