SWAT standoff ends after suspect's home burns down in massive fire

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A SWAT standoff in Upland came to an end after the suspect's home caught on fire and burned down. 

The incident started at about 3:15 p.m. when authorities tried to serve a search warrant at the 1500 block of Fairwood Way, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. When law enforcement approached the home, a suspect fired at deputies.

No one sustained injuries but the standoff continued for several more hours until about 9:30 p.m. when the suspect's home caught on fire and burned down. 

Deputies said that law enforcement tried to enter the building after deploying tear gas. They exchanged fire with the suspect again and claimed that the suspect was setting off explosives inside the home.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 9:55 PM PST

