SWAT officers detain man in Highland Park hours after he allegedly fired gun

SWAT officers took a man into custody Monday afternoon several hours after he allegedly shot at a building in Highland Park and then fired another shot hours later, according to police.

Officers received a call at 1:39 a.m. Thursday reporting the suspect allegedly shot from a 9mm handgun at the door of a building located in the 6300 block of York Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It's unclear whether it was a home, business or some other type of location.

SWAT officers take a man into custody in Highland Park several hours after getting a call saying he fired a handgun towards a nearby home. KCAL News

He was gone when officers arrived, LAPD said.

But police said the same man is accused of firing off a gun again several hours later.

Just before 2 p.m., LAPD said there was another call about him firing a shot outside his own home. When officers got to the scene, witnesses told them that he went back inside his home, according to police.

That shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Delphi Street, which is about a mile away from the area of the earlier shooting.

SWAT officers responded and the suspect remained barricaded inside until coming out and surrendering around 1:30 p.m. Footage shows him walking out with his arms raised in the area before SWAT officers place him into handcuffs.

No other details have been released by authorities.