Suspicious package near House of Israel in San Diego turns out to be hoax device

By Iris Salem

Authorities on Sunday said a suspicious device found near the House of Israel in San Diego was believed to be a "hoax device."

San Diego police received a call of a suspicious package at the back of the building in Balboa Park around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, prompting officers to call in additional resources, including a bomb squad. 

After investigating further and evacuating those nearby, the package was determined to be a hoax. Authorities said it posed no danger to the public. 

However, police said in a news release, "although this was not an actual destructive device, any hoax device which is specifically placed in a location to cause fear is a crime and is taken very seriously."

Police said their investigation was ongoing and indicated that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area as well as near mosques and synagogues throughout the city for at least a week. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

