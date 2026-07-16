Suspect wanted for felony warrant jumps into ocean near Pacific Palisades during police pursuit

A suspect wanted for a felony warrant jumped into the ocean near the Pacific Palisades area during a police pursuit on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they spotted the suspect around 7:20 a.m. and initiated a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, police said the man ran into the ocean and began swimming away. Around 9:10 a.m., officials were able to get the man out of the water and he was taken into custody.

It is unknown what the man is wanted for.