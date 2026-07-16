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Suspect wanted for felony warrant jumps into ocean near Pacific Palisades during police pursuit

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A suspect wanted for a felony warrant jumped into the ocean near the Pacific Palisades area during a police pursuit on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they spotted the suspect around 7:20 a.m. and initiated a foot pursuit. 

During the pursuit, police said the man ran into the ocean and began swimming away. Around 9:10 a.m., officials were able to get the man out of the water and he was taken into custody. 

It is unknown what the man is wanted for.  

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