Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with security guards just south of DTLA

One suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire Sunday with two security guards just south of downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting unfolded about 7 a.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street.

There, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the security guards was shot in the leg. That individual was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said a second suspect was detained at the scene, while the second security guard remained at the scene.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, which was under investigation.