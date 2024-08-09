Suspect in deadly road rage incident in West Hollywood faces murder charge

A man suspected of killing another man during a road rage incident in a West Hollywood parking lot has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Friday.

Ramon Casas, 48, allegedly knocked 68-year-old Armando Gabriel unconscious following what sheriff's officials have described as a minor traffic collision in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on West Santa Monica Boulevard. Deputies found Gabriel unresponsive on the sidewalk just outside the store when they arrived Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators at the scene of a road rage dispute that turned fatal, leaving a 68-year-old man dead in a West Hollywood 7-Eleven parking lot. KCAL News

At about 12:43 p.m. that day, Casas fatally assaulted Gabriel, prosecutors allege.

Paramedics rushed Gabriel to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"This tragic and senseless act of violence is a sobering reminder of how swiftly lives can be shattered in a single moment," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement from his office.

No other details have been released by sheriff's officials or prosecutors about what led up to the killing.

On Thursday, Casas pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

He remains in custody on $2 million bail and faces up to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.