LA man killed after minor crash in West Hollywood parking lot leads to confrontation, sheriff says

A minor traffic crash in a West Hollywood convenience store parking lot led to a deadly confrontation earlier this week, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies found 68-year-old Armando Gabriel unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the store after responding to the 7900 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics rushed the Los Angeles man to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ramon Casas, a 48-year-old resident of Bell Gardens, has been arrested as the suspected killer.

According to sheriff's officials, Casas and Gabriel got into a minor traffic collision in the parking lot and then got into an altercation, with Casas allegedly assaulting Gabriel and knocking him unconscious.

Casas was booked into the sheriff's station in West Hollywood on $2 million bail and remains in custody, inmate records show.

No other details have been released by sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.