Suspect bites off part of police dog's ear during standoff in Redondo Beach

A Redondo Beach Police dog is recovering after a suspect bit off part of his ear during a SWAT standoff earlier this week.

The Redondo Beach Police Department said the suspect, who was a wanted felon, barricaded himself inside a home and refused to surrender when officers and the K9, named Wouter, responded to the scene in Wilmington.

"Wouter was deployed to assist officers, and during apprehension, the suspect bit Wouter and tore off a portion of his ear," Redondo Beach PD wrote in a post on Facebook.

Officers said Wouter still helped officers safely apprehend the suspect despite his injury. They took Wouter to ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital for treatment after the whole ordeal. While he's sidelined for a bit and has to wear a cone for a bit, Wouter appeared to still have a smile on his face.

Wouter, a K9 with the Redondo Beach Police Department, is recovering after a suspect bit off a part of his ear during a standoff. Redondo Beach PD

"Wishing our bestest boy a speedy recovery, and want him to get all the scratchies and treats!" Redondo Beach PD wrote. "Shout out to our amazing Redondo Beach K9 Team for their incredible work!"