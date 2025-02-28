Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for attempted murder after opening fire on man flying drone in San Gabriel Mountains

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on a person who was flying a drone in the San Gabriel Mountains in February. 

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when the unidentified gunman "fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim while he was flying his drone at a turnout" in the mountains, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Prior to his arrest, which was announced on Friday, deputies said that the man was last seen fleeing southbound on Highway 39 in a 2002 - 2006 light blue or light green Toyota Camry that had paint oxidation on the roof, a paper plate from the DMV on the rear window and black rims. 

The man was described as being in his early 20s with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a checkered flannel button up shirt with a black hood, light gray pants and red/white high-top tennis shoes, deputies said. He was considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Investigators did not release any information on the suspect's arrest or what a possible motive for the shooting was. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact deputies at (909) 450-2744.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.