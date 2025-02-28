Suspect arrested for attempted murder after opening fire on man flying drone in San Gabriel Mountains

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on a person who was flying a drone in the San Gabriel Mountains in February.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when the unidentified gunman "fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim while he was flying his drone at a turnout" in the mountains, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Prior to his arrest, which was announced on Friday, deputies said that the man was last seen fleeing southbound on Highway 39 in a 2002 - 2006 light blue or light green Toyota Camry that had paint oxidation on the roof, a paper plate from the DMV on the rear window and black rims.

The man was described as being in his early 20s with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a checkered flannel button up shirt with a black hood, light gray pants and red/white high-top tennis shoes, deputies said. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators did not release any information on the suspect's arrest or what a possible motive for the shooting was.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact deputies at (909) 450-2744.