Watch CBS News
Local News

Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 9 AM Edition) 01:57

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Hahn, 70-years-old, announced her positive test via Twitter on Tuesday, stating that she was "feeling pretty lousy."

She reportedly tested positive over the weekend.

As a result of her positive test for coronavirus, Hahn was forced to miss Tuesday's board meeting. 

Hahn has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2016 after holding a seat in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016. Prior to time on Congress, Hahn was a member of Los Angeles City Council for 10 years. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.