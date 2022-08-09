Supervisor Janice Hahn tests positive for COVID-19
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hahn, 70-years-old, announced her positive test via Twitter on Tuesday, stating that she was "feeling pretty lousy."
She reportedly tested positive over the weekend.
As a result of her positive test for coronavirus, Hahn was forced to miss Tuesday's board meeting.
Hahn has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2016 after holding a seat in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016. Prior to time on Congress, Hahn was a member of Los Angeles City Council for 10 years.
