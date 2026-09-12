Arson detectives investigating San Fernando Valley brush fire

Arson detectives are investigating the cause of a brush fire that broke out in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported just after 3 p.m. near the 11000 block of N. Oro Vista Avenue near Big Tujunga Road in Sunland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews arrived and found approximately two acres of brush that had burned, with flames spreading at a moderate rate.

Before crews gained the upper hand on the fire, LAFD said that some structures were threatened.

Forward progress of the fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m., at which point firefighters requested that arson detectives respond to the scene for a possible suspect.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Both Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews assisted LAFD with the firefight.