Studio City man arrested for video production stunt of shooting fireworks from helicopter

A Studio City man has been arrested for shooting fireworks from a helicopter onto a sportscar below in San Bernardino County last year as part of a video for his YouTube channel.

Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of Suk Min Choi, 24, "Alex Choi," Thursday, charging him with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on July 4, 2023, Choi posted an 11-minute video titled, "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks." Prosecutors said nearly one million people subscribe to his channel.

In the video, Choi allegedly presses a "fire missiles" button while two women are in a helicopter, shooting fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini sportscar. Law enforcement believes the video was shot sometime in June 2023 on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County.

Federal prosecutors said the Federal Aviation Administration ensures the safety of all aircraft operations in the United States, and per the FAA, Choi should have also obtained a filming permit.

The federal charge Choi faces carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office



