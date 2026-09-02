Coyote with extremely swollen face in Studio City rescued by wildlife advocates

A coyote with an extremely swollen face, seen roaming a San Fernando Valley neighborhood, is now receiving treatment at a wildlife rescue.

When Barbara Perrin's son recently spotted the coyote in Studio City, he called his mom to come help.

"I don't know how she was surviving for that long," said Perrin.

She posted about the coyote on social media and quickly found out she had been surviving in this condition for an entire year. Perrin said that neighbors have been trying to help the animal, even naming her Wendy.

"I had this sweet newspaper boy on the route, and he would text me pictures," Perrin said. "He would put water for her and little scraps. People really cared about her, which was amazing to see."

Neighbors said the coyote has been roaming their Studio City community with a swollen face for about a year. Wildlife Care of Southern California

Perrin usually rescues cats and dogs with the nonprofit Saving Grace LA, not coyotes. She connected with someone at Wildlife Care of Southern California and learned that the organization had already been tracking Wendy, following leads from worried neighbors since mid-July.

Southern California Pitbull Rescue also joined the effort by providing some cameras in two locations where the coyote had recently been spotted.

This week, they rescued Wendy. The Wildlife Rescue of Southern California shared updates of Wendy stretched out on some soft blankets after taking her medicine.

"Last I heard, they were letting her settle down and giving her antibiotics and getting a little bit of nourishment and health," Perrin said.

It's still unclear how Wendy developed the swelling on her face. Some neighbors believe she may have been hit by a car. Perrin thinks she could have developed a really bad infection in her face.

The community has donated thousands of dollars to Wildlife Care of Southern California for her medical care.

"I think Wendy is a testament to so many people caring and wanting to help and reaching out," Perrin said.