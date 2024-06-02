Stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard reopens ahead of schedule after landslide

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which has been shut down due to a landslide since March, is slated to reopen months ahead of schedule. The reopening is welcomed relief to commuters and businesses impacted by the closure.

The critical stretch reopened 90 days ahead of schedule following the March 9 landslide, which caused significant disruptions for residents, visitors and business owners.

At that time, mud and rocks not only came down, but the hillside remained vulnerable. Initially, there were concerns as to whether it was safe to have crews come in to clear the roadway of the debris.

Eventually, it was decided repairs would need to occur but would conclude by September. In entering the summer months, with heightened concerns of fires, crews worked around-the-clock to get the roadway, which is a major evacuation road for those in the community, reopened ahead of schedule.

"I really applauded Governor Newsom who I think has done a great job as governor and the foresight that he had to think about this ahead of time because, imagine, if there was a fire, Heaven forbid, that would be a horrible thing," said Deborah O'Halloran, who works at Cafe Mimosa.