Storms form over Southern California ahead of heat wave; officials warn to stay out of ocean water amid lightning

As Southern California prepares for yet another heat wave with atypical humidity, thunderstorms broke out across the Southland on Tuesday morning, prompting warnings from local officials.

The cities of Santa Monica and Malibu, around 10 a.m. warned the public to seek shelter and avoid the ocean as lightning was reported in the area. In Malibu, beaches were temporarily closed.

Thunderstorms stretched as far as Downey, Azuza and West Covina, according to CBS LA meteorologists.

"It's just going to be hot outside the next couple of days," said CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno. "But forget about all of that right now, we have thunderstorms happening at this second over metro Los Angeles County."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for the beaches through Tuesday as a result of rough waters, and another one is set to activate at 4 p.m. for all of Southern California as the region prepares for temperatures that are expected to reach as high as triple digits on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said conditions will feel uncomfortable to most for the next few days.

"The combination of increasing heat and humidity across the area will cause moderate to major impacts, focused over the coasts and valleys Tuesday through at least Thursday," the NWS said in a bulletin.