Storage yards under increased scrutiny after 10 Freeway Fire

Caltrans and Cal Fire investigators sifted through numerous storage yards on Tuesday, a week after a fire underneath the I-10 Freeway sparked concerns of flammable hazards resting below the major thoroughfare.

The recent arson forced a total closure of the highway and added additional scrutiny to the storage yards commonly lining the streets below the 10 Freeway.

While spared from demolition, the freeway suffered damage to about 100 columns, including severe damage to nine of the support pillars. Determined to prevent another destructive fire, state officials sifted through Caltrans leases and inspection protocols as crews examined other storage yards lining the bottom of the I-10, some of which had similarly stacked flammable pallets.

In addition to the increased scrutiny, state politicians wanted answers surrounding Apex Development Inc. — the business leasing the storage property where the fire started — and how it was allowed to operate even though it was in litigation with the state.

"This should not have happened," Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, who represents Downtown LA., said. "We now found out that that particular site was sub-leasing outside of state and federal approval, and that's completely unacceptable. It's also completely unacceptable for any state agency to have not caught that in advance."

LA County District Attorney George Gascón visited the site of the fire to support investigators carefully gathering evidence for any potential criminal case.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials are examining four other sites in the area.