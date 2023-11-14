KCAL News Investigates: Did a 2018 memo outlining potential freeway fire hazards get ignored?
By David Goldstein
/ KCAL News
Caltrans engineers warned the department about the possibility of fires raging under freeways if flammable materials were allowed to be stored there. However, it appears these guidelines may have been ignored.
KCAL News Investigative reporter David Goldstein goes through the 2018 memo.
