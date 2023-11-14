Watch CBS News
KCAL News Investigates: Did a 2018 memo outlining potential freeway fire hazards get ignored?

By David Goldstein

/ KCAL News

Caltrans engineers warned the department about the possibility of fires raging under freeways if flammable materials were allowed to be stored there. However, it appears these guidelines may have been ignored. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Fire damage is viewed beneath the closed I-10 elevated freeway following a large pallet fire, which occurred Saturday at a storage yard, on November 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Engineers have been assessing the extent of the damage and it remains unknown how long the freeway, which is a major commuter artery through the downtown area, will remain closed and complicate traffic for the city. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the fire was caused by arson and that over 300,000 vehicles drive through the freeway corridor each day with drivers being urged to use public transit. / Getty Images

KCAL News Investigative reporter David Goldstein goes through the 2018 memo.

David Goldstein
Investigative reporter David Goldstein has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by both the Los Angeles Press Club and the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California. In his more than three decades reporting in LA, David has won more than 15 Emmy Awards and more than 25 Golden Mike Awards.

