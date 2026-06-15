Brush fire burning near Stevenson Ranch homes in Santa Clarita Valley

A brush fire is burning close to homes in the Stevenson Ranch community in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in a hiking area of Pico Canyon Park near Magnolia Lane, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews said.

Aerial footage showed large flames burning through dense brush on a hillside near a cul-de-sac of homes. Two helicopters dropped off hand crews, who began to shovel in the area to establish containment lines.

Another helicopter was seen dropping flame-retardant material on the hillside as the fire continued to burn towards a second neighborhood of homes near Jasmine and Summerhill lanes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.