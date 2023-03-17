State homelessness funding to provide 500 tiny homes for Los Angeles

In a statewide effort to reduce homelessness by 15 percent by 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a $1 billion plan to help reach that goal.

One necessary component in getting people off the streets -- is housing. The state is to deliver 1,200 tiny homes to Los Angeles, San Diego County, San Jose, and Sacramento; with 500 tiny homes set aside for Los Angeles to help rid street encampments.

The California National Guard will assist in preparing and delivering all the tiny homes to each designated area, free of charge and ready for occupancy.

Locations for placement of the small homes will be up to the local governments. The Governor's office reported that when needed and when available, the state will provide surplus land. Local governments will own the units and provide all services, including recruiting residents.

"All different types of housing — small homes, motels, hotels, and more — are needed to urgently confront this crisis," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "This housing will help us bring more people inside, which is what our city needs right now. Thank you Governor Newsom for locking arms with Los Angeles."