Stabbing suspect connected to death of 84-year-old Whittier man arrested

Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is connected to a pair of stabbings, one fatal, in Whittier last week.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was arrested at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly a week after their search began, when he is accused of breaking into multiple homes, stabbing two men in the process.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect's identity, due to the ongoing investigation. They say that tips from the public and help from other local law enforcement agencies led to his arrest.

He has been booked for suspicion of burglary and murder.

The attacks occurred back on Aug. 29, when deputies were called to the 1500 block of Goodhue Avenue after learning that a man, 84-year-old Rolland Alexander II, had been found dead inside of his home.

Investigators learned that the suspect had stolen the victim's vehicle after the attack and fled from the scene. The vehicle was located hours later abandoned in Chino.

During their investigation, detectives also learned that there was a separate incident just block away, at a home in the 15500 block fo Fairvew Street, where an elderly man was attacked. The victim's son intervened, causing the suspect to flee.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna held a press conference last Wednesday to address the incident and the suspect whom they considered to be a serious threat to the public.

As they prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.