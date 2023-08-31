Man fatally stabbed in home in Whittier; suspect possibly connected to second attack

Authorities are searching for a man who they believed attacked two elderly men in Whittier, killing one on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene of a homicide at around 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 15000 block of Goodhue Street, after a body was found inside.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Robert Luna showed security video that indicates the suspect entered the home at around 2:45 p.m. before fleeing minutes later in the victim's vehicle, a silver Toyota RAV4.

That vehicle has since been recovered in Chino. The victim remains unidentified.

"Based on the surveillance video, we believe the murder occurred on Aug. 28 at approximately 2:45 p.m.," Luna said, mentioning separate security footage that shows the car being driven around Ontario at around 3 a.m. early Tuesday morning before it was seen parked in Chino three hours later.

"We believe the suspect has been driving around in this vehicle for at least a day — maybe a night — and if anybody saw this vehicle anywhere between the area of Whittier, all the way out of the area of, potentially, Chino or Ontario, please notify our homicide detectives immediately," Luna said.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect, who they describe as a man possibly in his 30s with a dark complexion, who is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has short, dark hair and is believed to be homeless. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a tan shirt.

"We consider him a public safety threat at this point," Luna said. "It's not something we see every day and it's very disturbing."

As they continue the investigation, detectives also believe that the suspect assaulted another man in Whittier on Monday, blocks away at a home in the 15500 block of Fairview Street. The suspect allegedly entered the home and attacked a man but the victim's son intervened, causing him to flee.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.