Spice Girls reunite at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

The Spice Girls had a reunion on Saturday and even put on an impromptu performance. The girl group linked up at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party, and the fashion designer's husband gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their reunion.

"Baby Spice" Emma Bunton, "Scary Spice" Melanie Brown, "Sporty Spice" Melanie Chisholm and "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell attended the star-studded bash for Beckham, who was known as "Posh Spice" in the pop band.

The group danced to their song "Stop," recreating their old dance moves. Video of the performance posted by David Beckham went viral, raking in more than a million views on Instagram.

The band broke up in 2000 after releasing three studio albums. Several of the band's members continued solo careers and Beckham went on to become a fashion designer.

The band went on two reunion tours, but Beckham did not join them on their most recent tour in 2019. The last time the five performed together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012, in London. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

After the birthday party, Brown, known as Mel B, teased an upcoming tour on Instagram, sharing Beckham's video and writing "tour dates coming soon."

Other famous faces in attendance included Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and hairstylist Ken Paves. The Beckhams' four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were also at the party.