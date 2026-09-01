Spencer Jones and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homer early to back Gerrit Cole in Yankees' 7-3 win over Angels
Spencer Jones homered and drove in three runs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep and finished with three hits, and the New York Yankees pulled away Tuesday night for a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Jones and Chisholm launched back-to-back homers to give Gerrit Cole a 3-0 lead before throwing a pitch in his latest return home. New York moved four games ahead of rival Boston for the top American League wild card and remained 4 1/2 games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.
A day that began with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment reaching an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Angels from owner Arte Moreno ended with them losing for the ninth time in 11 games.
Cole (8-7) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and John Schreiber held Los Angeles to one hit the rest of the way.
Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez (4-6) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Los Angeles trailed 4-1 when Wade Meckler, who had three hits, opened the sixth with a single. Moisés Ballesteros singled and Christian Moore sliced a two-run triple to right field that eluded a diving Jones and trimmed the deficit to 4-3.
Cole was pulled in favor of Headrick, who stranded Moore by striking out pinch-hitter Jose Siri and getting Oswald Peraza to fly out.
New York pushed the lead to 6-3 in the eighth when Jones walked, Chisholm singled and Trent Grisham, mired in a 2-for-42 slump, fouled off two bunt attempts before hitting an RBI single. Ryan McMahon loaded the bases with a bunt single and Paul Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly.
Consecutive singles by Cody Bellinger, who had three of New York's 14 hits, Luis García Jr. and Jones made it 7-3 in the ninth.
Bellinger singled before Jones hit a two-run homer in the first — his second longball in two nights. Chisholm followed with an opposite-field shot into the left-field corner.
Up next
Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.09 ERA) faces LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.54) in Wednesday night's series finale.