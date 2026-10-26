Southern California's Halloween weekend seeing greater potential for rain

Confidence is growing that Southern California's Halloween weekend will be wet, although it's unclear just how wet as of Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, there's a possibility of some rain on Friday, but the main event will commence Saturday, the day of Halloween.

"There is very high confidence that it will rain during the weekend, but low confidence on onset timing and peak timing," a NWS bulletin reads. "Rainfall amounts are also a low confidence prediction."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Watch for the weekend due to rain chances. The watch could become a Next Weather Alert if confidence solidifies later in the week.

The current estimates call for about an inch of rainfall for Los Angeles County and everything south, with additional totals in hilly terrain. However, those estimates remain low confidence several days out.

Potential is growing that the storm system could be "strong" by the time trick-or-treating begins on Saturday, the NWS said.

A cooling trend is set to coincide with growing rain chances. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to high 60s in most parts of the region.

"Once we head into the second part of the week, that's when the cooler air starts to arrive," said CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee.