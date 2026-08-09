Southern California Verizon outages caused by vandalism, officials say

A series of service outages for Verizon customers across Southern California were caused by alleged vandalism, according to company officials.

In a statement provided to CBS LA, a spokesperson for Verizon said that "vandals cut multiple fiber cables causing a service interruption for some mobility and internet customers."

They said that repairs were underway on Sunday afternoon and that service was expected to be fully restored by the evening. Some customers told CBS LA that they have been without service since 7 a.m.

A little before 8 p.m., CBS LA was told that most of the outage had been restored.

"Acts of network theft and vandalism represent a direct threat to the safety and security of our communities," the statement said. "These are not simple property crimes; they are dangerous disruptions that cut off vital lifelines for our first responders and public safety officials who rely on constant connectivity."

They did not say exactly where the fiber cables were severed.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said that they also did not have a specific location, but said that they had received reports of vandalism in the San Fernando Valley. It's unclear if the vandalism is directly connected to the Verizon outage.