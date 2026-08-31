Tropical storm battering Southern California is currently the "least likely outcome" for weekend forecast, National Weather Service says

While meteorologists are wrestling with what the National Weather Service described as a "challenging Labor Day weekend forecast," likeliehood for a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall in Southern California in a few days is small, forecasters say.

Concerns have mounted as some models have indicated that a tropical storm likely to form off the coastline of Mexico sometime this week could bring strong winds and rains to Southern California, but many forecasters are assuring residents that the likelihood of damage-inducing weather is low.

"The main message is that while significant winds and rain associated with a tropical storm is possible, it is the least likely outcome at this point," a NWS bulletin reads.

CBS LA

CBS LA meteorologists say current models show that the storm is still about six days out — leaving lots of variability between then and now.

"Only a minority of models are actually showing a tropical system reaching Southern California," said CBS LA Weather Producer Patrick Wright. "There's a lot that goes into a tropical storm, or system in general, making it to Southern California ... Everything must go perfectly correct for that to happen."

Models show tropical developments in the Pacific Ocean. CBS LA

The systems forming in the Pacific Ocean this week are looking to be massive, Wright said, meaning that small changes in their behaviors this week can alter trajectories and strengths.

A "perfect sequence of events that we're not very confident in" would need to transpire for a system of tropical storm strength to make its way north to Southern California, Wright said. Current forecasts show high humidity with slight chances of rain showers.

"We could see absolutely nothing," he said. "Or, some minority models show something, which these details can be ironed out over the next couple of days."