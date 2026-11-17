Officials are warning that "significant impacts" could be headed to Southern California as a result of an incoming storm system on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread rains, gusty winds and thunderstorm chances may cause problems throughout the region.

"There is a risk of significant impacts, including flooding and the potential for wind-related issues," a NWS bulletin says. "Very large surf and high tides will continue, with ongoing surf and flooding hazards at the coast."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert throughout Southern California on Wednesday night and Thursday due to widespread rain and possible flooding.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday is expected to be mostly dry and relatively sunny. The storm system is on track to arrive in Ventura and Los Angeles counties starting Wednesday night, with the heavier rainfall starting overnight into Thursday.

CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said Thursday will be the first "soaker" of the fall, potentially bringing LA its first day since Feb. 16 with more than 1 inch of rain in a single day.

"Thursday is going to be the first real washout of the fall, with an inch to 2 inches of rainfall coming to Southern California," Deanno said. "Thursday is going to be a soaker."

Even with the heavier bursts of rainfall, thunderstorm chances are expected in most areas, which would bring even higher totals than anticipated.

A NWS High Surf Advisory is in place along the Southern California coastline due to rip currents and large waves nearing 10 feet in height.

Deanno says it's anticipated that record-breaking King Tides could arrive as early as next week.